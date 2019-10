Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviewed Rita Walston, director of Federal Marketing at Snowflake; Lou Anne Brossman, co-founder and CEO of Government Marketing University; and Larry Rosenfeld, co-founder and CEO of Sage Communications, regarding the fall 2019 event-scape and the ever-evolving marketing tools available to GovCon marketers.

Topics include:

marketing tools from the 1980s forward,

the role of social media in GovCon,

how the market is till predicated on real relationships, and

upcoming events.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.