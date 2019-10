Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower discusses the CR, Q4 spending, and a new Bloomberg study on the Top 20 opportunities with three Bloomberg Government analysts: Paul Murphy (Sr Data Analyst), Rob Levinson (Sr Defense Analyst) and Dan Snyder (Director, Government Contracts Analysis).

Upcoming contracts discussed include:

Seaport Next Gen

STARS III

CIO-SP4

Global HealthNextGen Supply Chain

ITES 4H

