Amtower is joined by Sanjt Ganguli, Vice president, Transformation Strategy and Field CTO of Zscaler. They discussed:

– Zscalers FedRamp authorizations

– the evolution of the need for Zero trust architectures

– the new book Seven Elements of Highly Successful Zero Trust Architecture, including a dive into each of the seven elements

Download the book at revolutionaries.zscaler.com/insights and follow the Zscaler Public sector page on LinkedIn for updates.