Reflections with Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel

Join host Michael Keegan as he welcomes outgoing two-term Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel to reflect on his public service career and his pursuit of innovative initiatives around financial transparency, leveraging technological advances such as cryptocurrency and blockchain, and enhancing how his office does business.

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Josh Mandel is the Treasurer of the State of Ohio. In this capacity he oversees the state’s $22B+ investment portfolio, $11B+ debt portfolio, $232B+ domestic and international custody portfolio, and annual cash movements exceeding $66B.

Treasurer Mandel was elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who served two tours in Anbar Province, Iraq.

Treasurer Mandel has leveraged his understanding and embrace of technology to increase government transparency, bolster cyber-security and modernize Ohio’s treasury management systems.

In 2014 Treasurer Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, a first-of-its-kind transparency website, posting online over $500 billion of state spending. As a result of his innovation in this area, Treasurer Mandel earned Ohio the #1 ranking in America for government transparency.

In 2018 Treasurer Mandel launched OhioCrypto.com, making Ohio the first state in the nation to enable taxpayers to pay taxes with cryptocurrency. This initiative is part of Treasurer Mandel’s broader drive to motivate policymakers and business leaders to embrace blockchain technology.

When Treasurer Mandel took office, Ohio’s finances were ranked 43rd in the nation and the state faced an $8 billion budget hole. By the end of his first term, Ohio’s financial ranking had improved to 7th in the nation and the state had more than a $1 billion surplus.

Along the way Treasurer Mandel was recognized with the Association of Government Accountants award for “Excellence in Financial Management”, the American Society for Public Administration’s award for “Integrity and Ethical Conduct in Public Service”, and the State Financial Officers Foundation award for “Transparency in Government”.

Treasurer Mandel’s previous elected experience includes two terms in the Ohio House of Representatives. During his time in the state legislature, he served as the Ranking Member of the Financial Institutions, Real Estate and Securities Committee.

Inspired by a strong sense of duty to country, Josh enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in 2000, where he graduated first in his class from Marine Corps Boot Camp and first in his class from Marine Corps Intelligence School. His Marine Corps career spanned eight years and on both tours was awarded the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal for “superior performance of his duties.”

Josh holds a Bachelor Degree from The Ohio State University and a Law Degree from Case Western Reserve University. He and his wife Ilana reside in the Cleveland area with their children Rosie, Judah and Gideon.