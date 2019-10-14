IT Strategy for WMATA: a conversation with Al Short

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the IT strategy for WMATA? How is it using technology and innovation to enhance its customers experience and improve its operations? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with AL Short, Chief Information Officer, at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHIES:

Al is the Chief Information Officer at Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). A talented Chief Information Officer with extensive experience in leading cross-functional teams deliver domestic and global products and services on time and within budget through innovative management, consensus building, and decisive problem solving. Deep experience in working closely with clients, product management, and marketing to effectively develop and maintain customer focused internet and business products. He exhibits a proven track record of success in introducing new technology and methodologies by mobilizing technical teams of engineers, quality assurance experts, alpha/beta testers, and project managers. Played a key role in delivering updated versions of consumer Internet/online products and services to countries throughout the world. As CIO for the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Al developed, in close consultation with the Executive team, a strategy for IT governance and technology roadmap for the agency; this will lead to a transformation of the MVA’s IT systems, intending to provide a 360 degree view of the customer.

