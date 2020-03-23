Leadership Insights: Special Edition

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

How are U.S. government agencies developing the next generation of leaders? What are agency-based leadership development programs? How best can we deliver effective leadership development? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Prof. Jim Perry and Bill Valdez on A Special Edition of The Business of Government Hour – Leadership Insights.

James L. Perry

Distinguished Professor Emeritus and Chancellor’s Professor of Public and Environmental Affairs Emeritus, Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs

James L. Perry is Distinguished Professor Emeritus and Chancellor’s Professor of Public and Environmental Affairs Emeritus, in the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, Indiana University, Bloomington. From 2012 through 2017 he was Editor in Chief of Public Administration Review (PAR), the premiere global professional journal in public administration. Perry pioneered research on public service motivation and public pay for performance. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration. Bill Valdez President Senior Executives Association Bill Valdez was appointed as the President of the Senior Executives Association (SEA) in September 2016. As President, Bill sets SEA’s overall strategic direction and is focused on strengthening the Senior Executive Service (SES) through legislative and policy initiatives, building a leadership pipeline for the Executive Branch, and establishing SEA as a thought leader in the Washington, DC policy debates that impact not only the SES, but all civil service employees. Bill retired from Federal service as a career Senior Executive in July 2014. His career with the Department of Energy spanned over 20 years and he held multiple positions, including Director of Planning and Analysis, and Director for Workforce Development within DOE’s Office of Science.

