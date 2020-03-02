U.S. General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services: a conversation with Anil Cheriyan

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the mission of the U.S. General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS)? How does TTS enhance public experience with federal government agencies? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Anil Cheriyan, director GSA’s Technology Transformation Services and deputy commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Anil Cheriyan is the Deputy Commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) and Director of the Technology Transformation Services (TTS). The Technology Transformation Services applies modern methodologies and technologies to improve the public’s experience with government. TTS helps federal agencies build, buy and share technology to achieve their digital transformation and modernization goals.

Mr. Cheriyan was appointed as Director of TTS in January 2019. In this position, he oversees the Presidential Innovation Fellows, 18F, the Office of Products and Programs, and the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence along with offices that provide support across TTS.

Prior to joining GSA, Mr. Cheriyan was the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at SunTrust Banks, where he led the transformation of the banks’ digital, data, and operations. Prior to SunTrust, he led several consulting practices at IBM and PwC Management Consulting, where he drove the business and technology transformation for the firms’ strategic clients.

Mr. Cheriyan earned his Master of Science and Master of Philosophy Degrees in Management as well as a Bachelor of Science in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from Imperial College in London, UK. He has been the recipient of numerous industry awards throughout his career, including IDC CIO 100, Computerworld Premier 100 Leader, and Enterprise CIO of the Year.

