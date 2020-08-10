Future of IT moderization: a conversation with Suzette Kent

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is next for IT modernization and digital transformation within the US federal government? How else can federal technology transform the lives of citizens? What does the future hold for federal IT? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Suzette Kent, former Federal Chief Information Officer.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Former Federal Chief Information Officer

United States