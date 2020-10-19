Trending:
Financial management at DHS: A conversation with Troy Edgar

October 19, 2020 12:07 pm
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s financial management strategy? How is DHS working to modernize its financial system? How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the finances and budget of DHS? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Troy Edgar, Chief Financial Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY: 

Troy D. Edgar was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on May 12, 2020 after serving as the Associate Deputy Under Secretary of Management.  As CFO, he is responsible for the fiscal management, integrity and accountability of the Department’s $90 billion budget supporting 240,000 employees.  Mr. Edgar oversees ten financial divisions spanning program and cost analysis, budget, financial and risk management, financial operations, policy, transformation, Government Accountability Office & Office of Inspector General liaison and workforce development.

Mr. Edgar is a U.S. Navy veteran with more than 30 years of business and executive experience providing leadership and advisory services to companies in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer and industrial products, construction, entertainment, government sector, high tech, software and telecommunications industries.

 

