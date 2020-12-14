Defense Health Agency’s response to a pandemic: A conversation with LTG Ronald Place

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

What are the Defense Health Agency’s strategies priorities? What is the Defense Health Agency doing to change the way DoD delivers healthcare? How is DHA responding to the COV-19 pandemic? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions with Lt. General Ronald Place, Director, Defense Health Agency.

Lieutenant General Ronald J. Place is the Director, Defense Health Agency (DHA), Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia. He leads a joint, integrated Combat Support Agency enabling the Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to Combatant Commands in both peacetime and wartime. In support of an integrated, affordable, and high quality military health service, the DHA directs the execution of ten joint shared services to include the TRICARE health plan, pharmacy, health information technology, research & acquisition, education & training, public health, medical logistics, facility management, budget resource management, and contracting. The DHA administers the TRICARE Health Plan providing worldwide medical, dental and pharmacy programs to more than 9.6 million uniformed service members, retirees and their families.

LTG Place’s medical leadership positions began with his assignment to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center as the Chief of Surgery in 2002 and then Deputy Commander for Outlying Clinics. He returned to MAMC as the Deputy Commander-Clinical Services, then gaining responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the Medical Center as the Principal Deputy Commander. He next served as Commander of USA MEDDAC Fort Knox/Ireland Army Community Hospital then USA MEDDAC Fort Stewart/Winn Army Community Hospital. His flag officer positions include Assistant Surgeon General (Force Projection) at the Office of The Surgeon General, transitioning to the MEDCOM Deputy Chief of Staff (Quality and Safety). After serving as the Commanding General of Regional Health Command-Atlantic, LTG Place led the Military Health System NDAA 2017 Program Management Office. He most recently served as the Director of the National Capital Region Medical Directorate, the transitional Intermediate Management Organization, and the Interim Assistant Director for Health Care Administration, all within the Defense Health Agency. He currently serves as the Director, Defense Health Agency.