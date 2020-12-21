The digital future of Finland: A conversation with Anna-Maija Karjalainen

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

What is the country of Finland’s digital strategy? How is Finland advancing the digitalization of public services? What can we learn from Finland’s efforts? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Anna-Maija Karjalainen, Director General Finland’s Public Sector – ICT on a Special Edition of The Business of Government Hour – Global Government Leaders series.

Anna-Maija Karjalainen has been five years the Director General in the Ministry of Finance of Finland. Her responsibility area is the public sector ICT and digitalization including the digital security. Before joining the Finnish Ministry of Finance she worked five years as the divisional director in the State Treasury of Finland, leading the shared service center for state ICT services.

Prior to these governmental tasks she has worked over 20 years in the private sector leading ICT in international companies both in metal and paper industries. She holds a Master of Science degree in engineering.