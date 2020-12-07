Accountability for coronavirus relief funds: A conversation with Bob Westbrooks

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the mission of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC)? How is it working to prevent and detect fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement of the 2.6 trillion coronavirus relief funds. How is it using partnerships and collaboration to meet its mission? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Bob Westbrooks, Executive Director, Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY: