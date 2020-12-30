Trending:
U.S. Department of Labor in the Covid-19 era: A conversation with Patrick Pizzella

December 30, 2020 11:46 am
The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

Patrick Pizzella, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Labor. What role has the U.S. Department of Labor played in the COVID-19 pandemic response? How is Labor working to modernize the Unemployment Insurance program with the states? What is Labor doing to create customer-focused workforce solutions for American workers? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Patrick Pizzella, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Labor.

President Donald J. Trump nominated him to serve as the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Senate confirmed Pizzella’s nomination on April 12, 2018. He was sworn in as Deputy Secretary by U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta on April 17, 2018. Pizzella served as Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor from July 20, 2019, until September 27, 2019.

Pizzella previously served as a Member of the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) after being nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate in 2013. On January 23, 2017, President Trump designated Pizzella as Acting FLRA Chairman, a position he held until December 8, 2017.

