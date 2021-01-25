Challenges and Success Factors for Sharing Intergovernmental Data: A Conversation with Jane Wiseman

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the value of intergovernmental data sharing? What are the challenges to sharing data across government? How can we advance intergovernmental data sharing? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Jane Wiseman, author of the IBM Center report, Silo Busting: The Challenges and Success Factors for Sharing Intergovernmental Data.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Jane Wiseman leads the Institute for Excellence in Government, a nonprofit consulting firm dedicated to improving government performance. She is also an Innovations in American Government Fellow at Harvard University’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation. She has served as an appointed official in government and as a financial advisor and consultant to government.

Her current consulting, research, and writing focus is on government innovation, data-driven decision making, and operational efficiency in government. With the Harvard Ash Center and the United Negro College Fund, she is developing a data informed approach for urban responses to the upskilling and reskilling of unemployed and underemployed individuals. With the Harvard Ash Center, she supports a national network of urban chief data officers to accelerate the use of analytics in local government. With Harvard Ash Center, she created an open platform for government access to the best examples of government operational efficiency approaches, with case studies showing successful implementation. She has written on customer-centric government, data-driven decision-making in government, pretrial justice, and 311 for a variety of audiences.