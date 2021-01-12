The business between industry and government: A conversation with Rafael Borras

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

What is the mission of the Homeland Security & Defense Business Council? How does it work to building better engagement between industry and government? What are some of the critical issues facing the homeland security enterprise? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Rafael Borras, President & CEO, Homeland Security & Defense Business Council.

Rafael Borras is the president and chief executive officer of the Homeland Security & Defense Business Council. Borras joins HSDBC from A.T. Kearney, where he most recently served as a senior executive and expert in domestic security for the global management consulting firm. His distinguished career spans more than three decades, and includes management experience across the federal government, city government, and the non-profit and private sectors. He previously served as the Under Secretary for Management and Acting Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where his portfolio comprised the department’s finance, human capital, information technology, and procurement programs and operations. Borras has also held leadership positions at the U.S. Department of Commerce and the General Services Administration, as well as at multiple private firms. In addition to leading and managing the day-to-day activities of HSDBC, Borras will serve as a member of the organization’s board of directors.