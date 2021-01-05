Trending:
What’s next for digital health: A conversation with Dr. Donald Rucker

January 5, 2021 11:39 am
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

What is the mission of the Office of National Coordinator for Health IT? How is it transforming the adoption and use of health IT? What are the critical opportunities in a digital health system? AND How has the pandemic impacted these efforts? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Dr. Donald Rucker, National Coordinator for Health IT, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Originally Broadcast Date September 14, 2020

Dr. Don Rucker, the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, comes to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) from the Ohio State University where he was Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine and Biomedical Informatics and Premise Health, a worksite clinic provider, where he served as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Rucker started his informatics career at Datamedic Corporation, where he co-developed the world’s first Microsoft Windows based electronic medical record. He then served as Chief Medical Officer at Siemens Healthcare USA.  Dr. Rucker led the team that designed the computerized provider order entry workflow that, as installed at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, won the 2003 HIMSS Nicholas Davies Award for the best hospital computer system in the US. Dr. Rucker has served terms on the Board of Commissioners of the Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology and Medicare’s Evidence Development and Coverage Advisory Committee (MEDCAC) and has extensive policy experience representing healthcare innovations before Congress, MedPAC and HHS.

