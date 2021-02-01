On Air: Meet the Press
Shared services in the federal government: a conversation with Scott Cameron

February 1, 2021 10:15 am
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How is the federal government pursing shared services? When has the Interior Department used shared services? Will the move to shared services change under the new administration? Host Michael Keegan welcomes Scott Cameron, forming acting assistant secretary for policy, management and budget at the Interior Department as they explore these questions and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Scott J. Cameron has 40 years of experience working inside and around the Federal Government. He is now the acting Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management and Budget.  Most recently, he has served as the Department of the Interior’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management, and Budget. Prior to this position, he served as Acting Assistant Secretary for Water and Science.

Scott has worked as a staffer in the House of Representatives and in the US Senate; in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB); as a career civil servant; and as a political appointee in two administrations. He served the State of California as Washington Representative on natural resource and environmental issues for former governor Pete Wilson. Scott has also worked as a corporate government relations executive, as an executive in non-profit organizations, as a local government elected official in Fairfax County, Virginia, and as a government contractor.

Scott began his career as a Presidential Management Intern in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, after earning a BA in biology from Dartmouth College, and an MBA from Cornell University.  He is an elected Fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration, is married, and has a son.

