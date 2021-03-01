DeCA adapts to the pandemic era: A conversation with Bill Moore

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

What is mission of the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA)?How has the pandemic impacted its operations? How is the Defense Commissary Agency changing the way it does business? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Bill Moore, Director & Chief Executive Officer, Defense Commissary Agency next week on The Business of Government Hour.

William F. (Bill) Moore is the Defense Commissary Agency’s Director and Chief Executive Officer. His appointment was effective August 3, 2020. As DeCA’s Director and CEO, Mr. Moore oversees the operations of a global agency, with annual sales approaching $5 billion that employs more than 13,000 people at nearly 240 commissaries.

Previously, he served as the Deputy Chief of staff G-1/4 (Personnel, Logistics and Engineering), U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command (SES Tier 2). In this capacity, he was responsible for human resources, logistics, engineering, and

integration of base support programs, while administering diversity, medical, safety, and history functions for a 4-Star global command.

Prior to that role, he served as the deputy to the Commanding General of the Army’s Combined Arms Support Command & Fort Lee (SES Tier 2), Virginia, where he oversaw a 5,000-person work force across 10 states with a combined budget of more than $350 million, leading Army sustainment capabilities development, along with the annual training and leader development of more than 180,000 soldiers, other service members and civilians.

In all, Mr. Moore’s experience spans more than 37 years serving our military and their families.