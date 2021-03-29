On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Listen Live
Business of Government Hour
Business of Government Hour

Pandemic impact at a local level: A conversation with Tad McGilliard and Laura Goddeeris

March 29, 2021 11:23 am
1 min read
      

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

Mondays at 11:00 a.m. & Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the way local governments operate and deliver public services? What are local governments doing differently in the aftermath of the pandemic? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Tad McGilliard and Laura Goddeeris, contributors, to the IBM Center Special Report, COVID-19 and Its Impact: Seven Essays on Reframing Government Management and Operations.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Tad McGalliard serves as ICMA’s director for research, development, and technical assistance with the International City/County Management Association. For the past 18 years, Tad has led programs, projects, and research on creating more sustainable and resilient communities. Prior to ICMA he worked with Cornell University’s Center for the Environment. tmcgalliard@icma.org.

 

Laura Goddeeris, AICP, is ICMA’s director of survey research as well as ICMA’s COVID-19 Action Team. She has 15 years of experience in community and economic development research, outreach, and program administration. Before coming to ICMA in 2017, Laura worked with Michigan State University’s Center for Regional Food Systems

 

 

Related Topics
All News Analysis Business of Government Hour Business of Government Hour Federal Insights IBM Center for the Business of Government Laura Goddeeris Michael J. Keegan Radio Interviews Tad McGilliard

Comments

The Business Of Government Hour

MONDAYS at 11:00 A.M. and FRIDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Michael J. Keegan, Leadership Fellow, IBM Center for The Business of Government

From the Editor's Desk

Latest Magazine

Winter 2019/2020 Edition

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 Building Tomorrow's Military
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bald eagle population soaring