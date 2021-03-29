Pandemic impact at a local level: A conversation with Tad McGilliard and Laura Goddeeris

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the way local governments operate and deliver public services? What are local governments doing differently in the aftermath of the pandemic? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Tad McGilliard and Laura Goddeeris, contributors, to the IBM Center Special Report, COVID-19 and Its Impact: Seven Essays on Reframing Government Management and Operations.

Tad McGalliard serves as ICMA’s director for research, development, and technical assistance with the International City/County Management Association. For the past 18 years, Tad has led programs, projects, and research on creating more sustainable and resilient communities. Prior to ICMA he worked with Cornell University’s Center for the Environment. tmcgalliard@icma.org.

Laura Goddeeris, AICP, is ICMA’s director of survey research as well as ICMA’s COVID-19 Action Team. She has 15 years of experience in community and economic development research, outreach, and program administration. Before coming to ICMA in 2017, Laura worked with Michigan State University’s Center for Regional Food Systems