Business of Government Hour
Zach Huitink and risk management

April 5, 2021 12:57 pm
The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

Join host Michael Keegan for Special Edition of The Business of Government Hour – COVID-19 and its Impact: a series on how the pandemic has transformed government management and operations with guest Zach Huitink.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Zachary S. Huitink is the D’Aniello Family Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University, where he works in the Research and Evaluation division on veterans’ employment, strategic planning, service delivery, and civil-military relations issues. Dr. Huitink previously worked for four years as a research associate in Syracuse University’s Campbell Public Affairs Institute, where he contributed to several externally funded projects addressing government contracting, public-private partnerships, strategic planning, service delivery, and organizational change at the U.S. federal, state, and local levels. Huitink is also affiliated with the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C. He holds a Ph.D. in public administration from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School.

