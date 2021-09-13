Office operations for GSA under new CFO: A conversation with Gerard Badorrek

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the mission of the GSA’s Office of Chief Financial Officer? How has the CFO transformed how this office operates? How can federal CFO’s promote automation and transformation? Join host Michael Keegan & co-host Troy Edgar has they explore these questions and more with Gerard Badorrek, CFO at the U.S. General Services Administration.

Gerard Badorrek is the Chief Financial Officer of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). As the senior financial executive at GSA, he is responsible for the management of its $25 billion budget and over 600 financial personnel at the GSA central office and across 11 regions. Mr. Badorrek oversees all financial functions and activities, including strategic planning, performance management, budgeting, accounting, analytics and reporting, financial operations and audits. He also serves as Performance Improvement Officer.

Since joining GSA in December 2014, Mr. Badorrek has completed a comprehensive transformation of the GSA finance organization that will standardize business processes, tighten financial controls, and enhance operational performance and drive efficiencies. The effort included centralizing four budget organizations into an overall GSA Budget Office; creating new Performance Management and Analytics offices; and streamlining the Regional Financial Operations from 11 regions into 4 zones. In addition, Mr. Badorrek led the successful transition of the GSA Financial Management Line of Business to another federal agency in support of the federal directive for shared services.

Prior to this role in federal government, Mr. Badorrek spent more than 25 years in the private sector. His expertise in financial management and business operations successfully drove organizational change and improved performance levels at both public and private companies. Mr. Badorrek was a Senior Vice President at Xerox Services, holding positions as a Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer(COO) of the State Government group. He had an extensive career with MCI Communications including roles as Vice President of Finance, Vice President of Business Operations, Executive Director of Corporate Business Analysis and Business Unit CFO and Controller with responsibilities for leading large organizations, building teams and solving complex operational and business problems. He also served as CFO and COO for several private technology companies.

Mr. Badorrek has an MBA degree from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, a master’s degree in Economics from Case Western Reserve University and a bachelor’s degree in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering from Cornell University.