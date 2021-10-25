On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
On a mission to modernize the U.S. Coast Guard: A conversation with Admiral Karl Schultz

October 25, 2021 1:26 pm
This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business  of Government.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

What is the U.S. Coast Guard’s strategic direction? How can the U.S. Coast Guard develop and sustain a mission ready total workforce? What is it doing to modernize its operations and infrastructure? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Admiral Karl Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Admiral Karl L. Schultz assumed the duties as the 26th Commandant of the United States Coast Guard on June 1, 2018. As Commandant, he oversees all global Coast Guard operations and 41,000 active-duty, 6,200 reserve, and 8,500 civilian personnel, as well as the support of 25,000 Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers.

He previously served from August 2016 to May 2018 as Commander, Atlantic Area where he was the operational commander for all Coast Guard missions spanning five Coast Guard Districts and 40 states. He concurrently served as Director, DHS Joint Task Force-East, responsible for achieving the objectives of the DHS Southern Border and Approaches Campaign Plan throughout the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Region, including Central America.

A native of Connecticut, Admiral Schultz graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1983, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. In 1992, he was awarded a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Connecticut, and in 2006, completed a one year National Security Fellowship at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

His personal awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, four Legions of Merit, four Meritorious Service Medals, three Coast Guard Commendation medals, two Coast Guard Achievement Medals and various other personal and unit awards.

 

