Emerging technologies offering the most promise and requiring the most oversight: A Conversation with Dr. Tim Persons

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the purpose of the U.S. Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) Science, Technology Assessment, and Analytics team? How is GAO innovating the way it does business? What emerging technologies offer the most promise and require the most oversight? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Dr. Timothy Persons, Chief Scientist and Managing Director, Science, Technology Assessment, and Analytics team at GAO.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Dr. Tim Persons is GAO’s Chief Scientist and one of two Managing Directors of the Science, Technology Assessment, and Analytics team. The team conducts technology assessments, provides oversight of federal science and technology programs, provides technical assistance on science and technologies issues to the Congress, and develops innovative analytical techniques for carrying out audits and evaluations.

Tim joined GAO in July 2008. Prior to that, he served in key executive roles at the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) and the National Security Agency.

Dr. Persons received his B.Sc. in Physics from James Madison University, his M.Sc. in Nuclear Physics from Emory University, and his M.Sc. in Computer Science and Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Wake Forest University.