How the HHS’ Program Support Center supports the business of government: A conversation with Michael Peckham

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How does the HHS’ Program Support Center (PSC) support the business of government? What is it doing to transform how it delivers services to its agency partners? How is it using emerging technologies to enhance its programs and services? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Michael Peckham Acting Chief Financial Officer & Director of the Financial Management Portfolio at HHS’ Program Support Center.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Michael Peckham is the Chief Financial Officer and Acting Director of the Financial Management Portfolio for the Program Support Center, a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Mr. Peckham brings over 30 years of broad experience leading the Department in meeting its administrative modernization and shared services goals. He is a champion for positive change, creating new approaches to old problems through human-centered design, agile methodologies, microservices architecture, and applying emerging technology to promote data driven business decisions.

Most recently, Mr. Peckham led the ReInvent Grants Management transformation initiative under the HHS ReImagine program. He also led the HHS DATA Act initiatives in successfully meeting the implementation goals as well as the grants pilot required under Section 5 of the statute.