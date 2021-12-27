Leading through uncertain times: A conversation with Jacqueline Carter, Michael Canic, Chester Elton, and Bob Rosen

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What are the key qualities of an effective leader? Has the pandemic changed the concept of leadership? What does it mean to lead through uncertain times? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more on a Special Edition of The Business of Government Hour…Leading Through Uncertain Times.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: