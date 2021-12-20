Modernizing and Securing IT Infrastructure: A Conversation with Andre Mendes, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Commerce.

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

What are the IT priorities of the U.S Department of Commerce? How is Commerce and its bureaus leveraging emerging technologies? What is Commerce doing to modernize and secure its IT infrastructure? Join host Michael J. Keegan as he explores these questions and more with André Mendes, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Commerce.

André Mendes was appointed Chief Information Officer for the Department of Commerce in April of 2020. There, he has overall responsibility and oversight of all technology systems at the United States Department of Commerce (DOC) and its associated Bureaus (FY2020 Budget $3.8B).

Before, Mr. Mendes was responsible for all global technology platforms and systems for the International Trade Administration (ITA), the DOC bureau that manages global trade issues for the United States of America. There Mr. Mendes oversaw a rapid bureau-wide transformation effort making ITA the first Federal Agency/Bureau to be 100% cloud based, radically changing several workflows, enabling a massive scale-up of service provisioning quality, an unprecedented rise in employee morale and job satisfaction while also lowering overall operating costs to less than 11% of ITA’s appropriation.

Mr. Mendes has also held CXO positions at Special Olympics International, PBS, Pluvita, MRL Pharmaceuticals, USAssist and General Health Inc.

Mr. Mendes received his MBA and BS in Management of Information Systems from University of Maryland Global Campus and an Associate Degree in Biology from Montgomery College. Mr. Mendes also holds certificates in finance and international management from MIT and Antwerpen University.

Mr. Mendes is a recipient of the 2011 Milton F. Clogg Outstanding Alumni Achievement Award from Montgomery College, a Trustee with Capitol Technology University and has receive multiple industry awards including an MIT award for IT Innovation and a nomination to the CIO Hall of Fame.