Focusing on workforce engagement and readiness: A conversation with Angela Bailey

How has U.S. Department of Homeland Security enhanced its employee engagement efforts? What has it been doing differently to attract and retain a skilled workforce? How is it using technology and innovation to change the way it operates? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Angela Bailey, Former Chief Human Capital Officer at the US Department of Homeland Security.

Angela Bailey has dedicated more than 39 years to public service, with 33 of those years in human resources. Ms. Bailey was appointed as the Department of Homeland Security’s Chief Human Capital Officer (CHCO) in January 2016. She is responsible for the Department’s human capital program, which includes human resources policy, systems, and programs for strategic workforce planning, recruitment and hiring, pay and leave, performance management, employee development, executive resources, labor relations, work/life and safety and health. She also serves on the United States Coast Guard Academy Board of Trustees.

She also served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) from November 2013 to January 2016. In this role, she provided overall organization management to improve OPM’s performance, mission and goals through strategic and performance planning, measurement, analysis, and regular progress assessment. She was also responsible for managing OPM’s human, financial, acquisition and information technology to achieve OPM’s program results efficiently, economically, and effectively.

Ms. Bailey began her career with the Social Security Administration. She later worked for the Department of Defense in several different components and Defense agencies. She has served in many roles, including Budget Analyst, Labor Relations Officer, and as the Director of Human Resources for the Defense Contract Management Agency.

Ms. Bailey has a master’s degree in Leadership from Bellevue University and participated in Harvard University’s Kennedy School National Preparedness Leadership Initiative for Executives in 2012. She is a 2017 Meritorious Presidential Rank Award recipient and a 2019 National Academy of Public Administration Fellow.