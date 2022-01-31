Reskilling the workforce using technology-oriented training: A conversation with Stacie Petter and Laurie Giddens

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

How can technology-oriented training programs help address information technology skills gaps amongst the government workforce? How can agencies achieve effective technology-oriented training outcomes when reskilling employees? What lessons can be learned from the successful use of technology-oriented training programs? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Professors Stacie Petter and Laurie Giddens authors of the IBM Center report, Reskilling the Workforce with Technology-Oriented Training on the next The Business of Government Hour.

Stacie Petter is the Ben H. Williams professor of information systems and business analytics in the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University. Her research examines how information systems and technology bring value and benefits, as well as harm or negative consequences, to organization and individuals. In particular, she is interested in the use and evaluation of information systems, gamification and online gaming, and software project management.

Her work appears in outlets including MIS Quarterly, Journal of Management Information Systems, Journal of the Association for Information Systems, European Journal of Information Systems, among others. Her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation. She has served as editor-inchief of The DATA BASE for Advances in Information Systems, associate editor for MIS Quarterly and Information Systems Journal, and she is currently a senior editor for AIS Transactions on Replication Research and AIS Transactions on Human-Computer Interaction and a member of the editorial review board for the Journal of the Association for Information Systems.

Laurie Giddens is an assistant professor in the Information Technology and Decisions Sciences Department in the G. Brint Ryan College of Business at the University of North Texas. Prior to earning her PhD, she worked for 10 years in the nonprofit sector in various information technology, management, and consulting roles. Her research explores how individuals and organizations utilize information systems to improve the well-being of the workforce and society. Specifically, her research investigates how technology impacts social inclusion, anti-human trafficking efforts, sustainable consumption, and a sustainable workforce. Her research is published in Information Systems Journal, Computers and Security, The Journal of the Southern Association for Information Systems, and Cogent Business and Management and has been presented at numerous international information systems conferences. Additionally, her research has been funded by The National Science Foundation.