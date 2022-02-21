Managing risk at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: A conversation with Marianne Roth

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

ON THIS WEEK'S SHOW:

How is the Consumer Financial Protection Board using Enterprise Risk Management? What is CFPB doing to embed risk-based decision making into its culture? How is CFPB tackling its most mission critical risks? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Marianne Roth, Chief Risk Officer, at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Marianne Roth is the Chief Risk Officer at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Since January 2017, she has been responsible for creating an ERM program and managing an agency-wide approach to risk management.

Previously, Marianne served as the Branch Manager for Enterprise Risk Management within the Office of the Chief Risk Officer in the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In this role, she oversaw all ERM activities at TSA and led the agency in its efforts to significantly mature its ERM program. TSA’s ERM program was recognized by GAO in its report titled ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT: Selected Agencies’ Experiences Illustrate Good Practices in Managing Risk.

Marianne regularly advises other federal government agencies on their ERM implementation. She has spoken on ERM at many professional conferences and trainings including AFERM, Association for Military Comptrollers, Association of Government Accountants, Conference Board, and the Potomac Forum. Marianne was interviewed on “Government Matters” television program, WABC7 Washington for her efforts in leading TSA’s ERM program and has presented on ERM webcasts for Gartner and George Washington University. Marianne holds a MA in Political Science from the University of Connecticut and a BA in Government from Franklin and Marshall College.