Military leaders pushback on taking nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

A fight is brewing between the armed services and a bipartisan cadre of lawmakers trying to change how sex crimes, murder and other nonmilitary crimes are prosecuted within the military.

Leaders of all of the military services expressed concerns over a popular bill in both the House and Senate that would create a civilian post to handle nonmilitary crimes in the armed services. The bill would effectively take the responsibility out of the chain of command.

The concerns came in the form of letters to Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), who solicited the military chiefs for their opinions on the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention bill. The bill currently has the support of 43 Democrats, 2 Independents and 21 Republicans in the Senate, making it filibuster-proof. However, leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee have yet to bring the legislation to a vote.

In his letter, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said, “It is my professional opinion that removing commanders from prosecution decisions, process and accountability may have an adverse effect on readiness, mission accomplishment, good order and discipline, justice, unit cohesion, trust, and loyalty between commanders and those they lead.”

Milley said that he remains open to taking sexual assault crimes out of the chain of command, however.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville had similar sentiments about good order and discipline. He recommended that the law, if passed, only apply to sex crimes and that any changes to the Uniform Code of Military Justice be on a three year trial basis.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday wrote that the bill “erodes the ability of commanders to create and maintain the environment necessary to effectively exercise mission command.” He wrote that “we will not prosecute our way to fewer cases. Rather, our efforts must begin far to the left of the crime and involve cultural transformation, education, and leadership, and accountability.”

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger said his concern was with readiness.

“A new military justice structure and process without a corresponding increase in resources, I would be forced to reduce funding and structure elsewhere in our military legal system,” he wrote. “I consider this bill a significant risk to readiness and mission accomplishment if not appropriately resourced. This bill would seem to lengthen the process, limit flexibility, and potentially reduce confidence among victims.”

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown seemed most open to the bill stating that, “Removing elements of authority will likely create some risk, particularly if poorly scoped, communicated or implemented. That does not mean we should not try new measures if we believe they will increase accountability and reduce sexual assaults.”

Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee Chairwoman and sponsor of the bill Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) noted that the responses were disappointing.

“From racially integrating the armed forces to enabling women to serve in combat to allowing LGBTQ service members to serve openly, the chain of command has always fought to protect the status quo, just as they are doing here,” she wrote. “Their arguments are recycled talking points from the battles for progress in the past and are void of any coherent argument beyond the disingenuous ‘good order and discipline.’”

Inhofe wrote that he is worried by the military leaders’ responses.

“The input from our top brass is just one piece of the puzzle,” he wrote. “I remain concerned that, as written, it would not reduce sexual assault or other crime in the slightest and would complicate the military justice system unnecessarily.”

All of the military leaders agreed that sexual assault and harassment in the military have gotten out of hand and are continuing to rise.

Prosecutions and conviction rates are low compared to the number of reported and unreported assaults.

An independent commission of experts convened by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for taking sexual assault cases out of the chain of command.

Other experts have said the military would be better off with independent prosecutors.

“Nearly all commanders are not attorneys, and are ill equipped to make the kind of increasingly complex legal decisions that the military justice system requires,” said Eugene Fidell, senior research scholar and adjunct professor at Yale Law School.