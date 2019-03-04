IT Modernization in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on March 5th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report on IT modernization programs
- Profiles of successful IT modernization programs
- Lessons learned with IT modernization programs
- Top priorities with IT modernization programs
- Major challenges to overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Gary Washington, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture
- Max Everett, Chief Information Officer, Department of Energy
- Beth Killoran, Deputy Chief Information Officer, General Services Administration
- Rob Dwyer, Partner, KPMG
- Bill Lemons, Technical Architect, Fortinet Federal
- Ian Thompson, Vice President, Software AG Government Solutions
Watch the full show:
Listen to the full show:
