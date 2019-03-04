Listen Live Sports

Federal Executive Forum

IT Modernization in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

March 4, 2019 3:16 pm
 
Originally aired on March 5th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on IT modernization programs
  • Profiles of successful IT modernization programs
  • Lessons learned with IT modernization programs
  • Top priorities with IT modernization programs
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Gary Washington, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture
  • Max Everett, Chief Information Officer, Department of Energy
  • Beth Killoran, Deputy Chief Information Officer, General Services Administration
  • Rob Dwyer, Partner, KPMG
  • Bill Lemons, Technical Architect, Fortinet Federal
  • Ian Thompson, Vice President, Software AG Government Solutions

 

 

 

Watch the full show:

Listen to the full show:

