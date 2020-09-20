CDM in Government 2020/2021 “Progress & Best Practices”
September 20, 2020 9:25 pm
This program will discuss:
Progress report on CDM in government
Profile of a successful federal CDM program
Top priorities
Lessons learned
A vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
Kevin Cox, CDM Program Manager, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
James Saunders, Chief Information Security Officer, Small Business Administration
Gary Stevens, Executive Director, Information Security Policy & Strategy, Department of Veterans Affairs
Egon Rinderer, Federal Chief Technology Officer & Global Vice President of Technology, Tanium
David Wray, Chief Technology Officer, Micro Focus Government Solutions
Jim Richberg, Field Chief Information Security Officer, Public Sector, Fortinet
