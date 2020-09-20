Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Executive Forum
 
...
Federal Executive Forum

CDM in Government 2020/2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

September 20, 2020 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on CDM in government
  • Profile of a successful federal CDM program
  • Top priorities
  • Lessons learned
  • A vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Kevin Cox, CDM Program Manager, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • James Saunders, Chief Information Security Officer, Small Business Administration
  • Gary Stevens, Executive Director, Information Security Policy & Strategy, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Egon Rinderer, Federal Chief Technology Officer & Global Vice President of Technology, Tanium
  • David Wray, Chief Technology Officer, Micro Focus Government Solutions
  • Jim Richberg, Field Chief Information Security Officer, Public Sector, Fortinet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By submitting this form, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from WTOP and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News CDM David Wray Egon Rinderer Federal Executive Forum Federal Executive Forum Federal Insights Gary Stevens James Saunders Jim Richberg Kevin Cox Luke McCormack Radio Interviews Roundtables Technology Trezza Media Group

Profiles in Excellence

Download and read the issue here

Previous Forums:

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG members clean debris from gravestones of veterans after Hurricane Sally