Next Gen Federal Networks 2019/2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

Robert Costello, Executive Director, Enterprise Networks & Technology, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
Sanjay Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration
Brian Moore, Division Chief, State Department
Jim Taneyhill, Director, National Security, Verizon Business Group
Brian Wright, Director, System Engineering, Federal, Ruckus Networks
Don Parente, Assistant Vice President of Engineering & Architecture, AT&T
