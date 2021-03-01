On Air: Federal News Network program
IT Modernization in Government 2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

March 1, 2021 11:14 am
This program will discuss:

  • Progress on IT modernization programs and strategies
  • Profiling a successful IT modernization program
  • Top priorities for upcoming IT modernization strategies & programs
  • Lessons learned
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Dr. Raj Iyer, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Army
  • Dominic Cussatt, Acting Chief Information Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Heidi Myers, Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake
  • Scott Andersen, Distinguished Architect and Chief Technology Officer, Department of Homeland Security, Verizon Federal
  • Rob Carey, President, Cloudera Government Solutions

 

 

