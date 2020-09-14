Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Executive Forum
 
...
Federal Executive Forum

Big Data Analytics in Government 2020/2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

September 14, 2020 3:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on big data analytics programs and strategies
  • Profiling a successful big data program
  • Top priorities for the coming year with big data strategies
  • Lessons learned
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By submitting this form, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from WTOP and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News big data Big Data Federal Executive Forum Federal Executive Forum Federal Insights Henry Sowell Jon Harmon Luke McCormack Michael Conlin Nick Psaki Radio Interviews Ron Thompson Roundtables Technology Tom Sasala Trezza Media Group

Profiles in Excellence

Download and read the issue here

Previous Forums:

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday