Emergency Communications & Public Safety in Government 2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

This program will discuss:
- Progress on emergency communications & preparedness/public safety programs and technologies
- Profiles of success stories with EC&PS
- Top priorities for the coming year
- Lessons learned
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Vincent DeLaurentis, Acting Assistant Director, Emergency Communications, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Jody Smith, IPAWS Specialist, Engineering, Federal Emergency Management Agency
- Laurie Flaherty, Coordinator, National 911 Program, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Department of Transportation
- Jeff Henderson, Strategic Account Manager, Army Special Services, Panasonic
- Nicholas Nilan, Director, Public Sector Product Development, Verizon
- Chris Collura, Vice President, Federal Sales, Commscope