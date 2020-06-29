Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Executive Forum
 
...
Federal Executive Forum

Emergency Communications & Public Safety in Government 2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

June 29, 2020 12:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on emergency communications & preparedness/public safety programs and technologies
  • Profiles of success stories with EC&PS
  • Top priorities for the coming year
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Vincent DeLaurentis, Acting Assistant Director, Emergency Communications, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • Jody Smith, IPAWS Specialist, Engineering, Federal Emergency Management Agency
  • Laurie Flaherty, Coordinator, National 911 Program, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Department of Transportation
  • Jeff Henderson, Strategic Account Manager, Army Special Services, Panasonic
  • Nicholas Nilan, Director, Public Sector Product Development, Verizon
  • Chris Collura, Vice President, Federal Sales, Commscope

 

By submitting this form, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area

Related Topics
All News Chris Collura emergency communications Federal Executive Forum Federal Executive Forum Federal Insights Jeff Henderson Jody Smith Laurie Flaherty Luke McCormack Nick Nilan public safety Radio Interviews Roundtables Technology Trezza Media Group Vincent DeLaurentis

Profiles in Excellence

Download and read the issue here

Previous Forums:

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site