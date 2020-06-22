Listen Live Sports

Federal Executive Forum

Secure Cloud Computing in Government 2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

June 22, 2020 2:34 pm
 
This program will discuss:

  • Progress report on secure cloud programs in government
  • Profiling a successful secure cloud program
  • Top priorities for the coming year
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges still to overcome
  • A vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Paul Puckett, Director, Enterprise Cloud Management Office, U.S. Army
  • Karen Wrege, Chief Information Officer, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls, Department of State
  • Ashley Mahan, Director, Secure Cloud Portfolio and FedRAMP, General Services Administration
  • Joe Hamblin, DoD Chief Technology Officer, Verizon
  • Habib Hourani, Team Lead, Federal Solutions Engineering, Okta
  • Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

