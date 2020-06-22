Secure Cloud Computing in Government 2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

This program will discuss:
- Progress report on secure cloud programs in government
- Profiling a successful secure cloud program
- Top priorities for the coming year
- Lessons learned
- Challenges still to overcome
- A vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Paul Puckett, Director, Enterprise Cloud Management Office, U.S. Army
- Karen Wrege, Chief Information Officer, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls, Department of State
- Ashley Mahan, Director, Secure Cloud Portfolio and FedRAMP, General Services Administration
- Joe Hamblin, DoD Chief Technology Officer, Verizon
- Habib Hourani, Team Lead, Federal Solutions Engineering, Okta
- Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake