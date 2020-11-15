Defense & Homeland Cloud Computing in Government 2020/2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on November 17th
This program will discuss:
- Progress on cloud computing programs and strategies
- Profiling a successful cloud computing program
- Top priorities for the coming year with cloud strategies & programs
- Lessons learned
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
- Travis Methvin, Program Manager, PMW-270, Navy Commercial Cloud Services
- Edward Mays, Executive Director, Enterprise Data Management & Engineering Directorate, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
- Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake
- Adam Prem, Advisory Solution Consultant, ServiceNow
- Andrew Whelchel, Principal Solutions Engineer, Okta
