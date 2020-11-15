On Air: Federal News Network program
Defense & Homeland Cloud Computing in Government 2020/2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

November 15, 2020 4:55 pm
Originally aired on November 17th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on cloud computing programs and strategies
  • Profiling a successful cloud computing program
  • Top priorities for the coming year with cloud strategies & programs
  • Lessons learned
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Travis Methvin, Program Manager, PMW-270, Navy Commercial Cloud Services
  • Edward Mays, Executive Director, Enterprise Data Management & Engineering Directorate, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
  • Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake
  • Adam Prem, Advisory Solution Consultant, ServiceNow
  • Andrew Whelchel, Principal Solutions Engineer, Okta

 

 

 

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

