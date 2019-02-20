Faster, Smarter & Safer with FirstNet. Part 1.

Stacy Schwartz Vice President, Public Safety, AT&T

Stacy Schwartz heads the AT&T team delivering innovative technologies and solutions to federal, state, and local public safety agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and AT&T’s FirstNet program.

Ms. Schwartz leads a team of sales professionals that help public safety agencies achieve their mission by delivering AT&T’s best in class wireline and mobility solutions. These solutions include software-defined networking, IoT, cloud, unified communications, cybersecurity, mobility, and IT professional services. In support of FirstNet, her team is transforming the public safety landscape with mobility services, E911/PSAP, and IoT solutions that enable interoperability across public safety agencies and private entities.

As a recipient of a Federal 100 Award, Ms. Schwartz was recognized in 2017 by Federal Computer Weekly as an industry leader who plays a pivotal role in the federal IT community with deep experience in telecommunications/technology, sales and marketing. She received a 2017 Stevie Award for Women in Business, honoring her achievements in her field.

She has held leadership positions in consumer marketing, business marketing, channel management, and retail and government sales. Her previous positions include Executive Director of Global Consumer and Business Marketing at Global One (a joint venture of Sprint, France Telecom, and Deutsche Telecom) and Executive Director for hosting company Equinix.

Ms. Schwartz is currently a Board member of the Women's Center of Northern Virginia and represents AT&T on the Government Executive STEM Council. She also participates in Women in Technology, the Federal Industry Affairs Council (IAC), and the Potomac Officers Club/Executive Biz organizations. She earned her B.A. at Smith College and an M.A at The Johns Hopkins School of International Studies. She has also studied at Institut des Hautes Etudes International in Geneva, Switzerland; Kokusai Daigaku in Niigata Japan; the John F. Kennedy School for Government at Harvard University; and the Wharton School for Executive Management at the University of Pennsylvania. Ms. Schwartz and her husband, Tedd, reside in Northern Virginia with their three children.