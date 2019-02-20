Faster, Smarter & Safer with FirstNet. Part 1.

Stacy Schwartz heads the AT&T team delivering innovative technologies and solutions to federal, state, and local public safety agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and AT&T’s FirstNet program.
Ms. Schwartz leads a team of sales professionals that help public safety agencies achieve their mission by delivering AT&T’s best in class wireline and mobility solutions. These solutions include software-defined networking, IoT, cloud, unified communications, cybersecurity, mobility, and IT professional services. In support of FirstNet, her team is transforming the public safety landscape with mobility services, E911/PSAP, and IoT solutions that enable interoperability across public safety agencies and private entities.
As a recipient of a Federal 100 Award, Ms. Schwartz was recognized in 2017 by Federal Computer Weekly as an industry leader who plays a pivotal role in the federal IT community with deep experience in telecommunications/technology, sales and marketing. She received a 2017 Stevie Award for Women in Business, honoring her achievements in her field.
She has held leadership positions in consumer marketing, business marketing, channel management, and retail and government sales. Her previous positions include Executive Director of Global Consumer and Business Marketing at Global One (a joint venture of Sprint, France Telecom, and Deutsche Telecom) and Executive Director for hosting company Equinix.
Ms. Schwartz is currently a Board member of the Women's Center of Northern Virginia and represents AT&T on the Government Executive STEM Council. She also participates in Women in Technology, the Federal Industry Affairs Council (IAC), and the Potomac Officers Club/Executive Biz organizations. She earned her B.A. at Smith College and an M.A at The Johns Hopkins School of International Studies. She has also studied at Institut des Hautes Etudes International in Geneva, Switzerland; Kokusai Daigaku in Niigata Japan; the John F. Kennedy School for Government at Harvard University; and the Wharton School for Executive Management at the University of Pennsylvania. Ms. Schwartz and her husband, Tedd, reside in Northern Virginia with their three children.
With 15 years of telecommunications experience, Chris Sambar currently serves as Senior Vice President of AT&T FirstNet. In this role, Chris is responsible for delivering on AT&T's commitment to successfully deploy the nation's first public safety broadband network.
Chris joined SBC Communications as part of the Leadership Development Program in 2002 with his first rotation in Network Operations as an installation and repair supervisor. Following his network assignment he held multiple sales positions in AT&T Business Solutions where he worked with C level decision makers across various industries. Chris then moved to San Diego, California, to build various direct and indirect sales channels and coordinate the launch, marketing and sales of our U-verse television product. His success with U-verse sales led to his move to the position of Retail Director of Sales for the San Diego market area where he led all retail, door-to-door and event sales teams in the market.
Chris was then promoted to Executive Director of Retail Learning Services, Human Resources, responsible for training 40,000 retail sales people throughout the United States. Following this assignment Chris served as the Vice President and General Manager of the Virginia/West Virginia and Southern Texas markets where he was responsible for overseeing all AT&T wireline and wireless sales, service, network, marketing and public relations for the respective territories. Prior to his current role Chris was part of the Corporate Strategy Team where he assisted with the allocation of AT&T’s roughly $22 Billion in annual capital spending.
Chris holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science degree from The United States Naval Academy. Following graduation from the Naval Academy, he served 7 years on active duty and 16 years in the reserves with multiple deployments throughout Europe, the Middle East and one tour of duty during the Iraq war in 2005 and 2006. He is married with 4 children and enjoys spending as much of his free time as possible with his family.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Network. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.