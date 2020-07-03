Lawmakers want transcript of Trump administration call on eliminating OPM

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

Two democratic regulators are requesting transcripts from a conference call involving of several members of the Trump administration regarding the elimination of the Office of Personnel Management. The Project on Government Oversight said it obtained notes from the call in which the Office of Legal Counsel advised the administration that it lacks the legal authority to eliminate OPM, Congressmen Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) and Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) want copies as well. (House Oversight and Reform Committee)

The Pentagon’s inspector general is recommending the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) establish an AI governance framework to help secure AI data and promote DoD-wide collaborative efforts. A new report says while DoD has taken steps to improve AI governance, it still needs to address certain legal and privacy issues.