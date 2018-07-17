Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Solving the cybersecurity dilemma

July 17, 2018 7:08 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Every federal agency is trying to solve the cybersecurity dilemma – how to operate in the modern world of the internet of things, mobile, and the cloud while protecting data.  Today’s perspective is presented by Eric Trexler, vice president of Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure Sales at Forcepoint.

Head shot of Eric Trexler
Eric Trexler, vice president, Global Governments & Critical Infrastructure Sales, Forcepoint

Forcepoint has been serving commercial and federal clients for years. They contend that managing edge devices and firewalls can be frustrating.  Even if artificial intelligence and machine learning are implemented, sooner or later the volume of attacks will overwhelm a person’s ability to manage.  Even if they can manage to block the attack, projections exist for a great gap between the human beings and the jobs.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The answer offered by Forcepoint is a human-centric approach. For example, the internet contains lists of routers that are not patched. In July, the Air Force had an unpatched router, allowing a malicious actor to breach the system and copy maintenance manuals for a Reaper Drone.

During the interview, Trexler responds to this event by talking about access to documents rather than trying to lock down thousands of IoT devices.  He suggests that stronger controls for allowing access to information, like maintenance manuals, may be a better way to protect data. He suggests that a system can understand a person’s intent.

Related Stories

Related Topics
artificial intelligence Big Data Cloud Computing Cybersecurity data management Digital Government Eric Trexler Federal Tech Talk firewalls Forcepoint Internet of Things Internet of Things IT Modernization machine learning Mobility Radio Interviews Reaper Drone Technology

Tuesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech