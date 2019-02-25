High value data: Privacy controls & security

He starts off by contrasting the difference between privacy controls and security. Touw comments that the commercial IT community is struggling with the same problem — giving people the ability to maintain data integrity while giving permission to selected individuals to analyze large data sets.
This ability may be accomplished in a traditional “homegrown” system, but when moving to the cloud the same systems may not work. For one, migrating data to cloud may impact the existing processing. Touw elucidates upon the concept of “technical debt” as it is applies to systems when it moves to the cloud.
The discussion gets rather technical when talking about “gold” versions of data; however it lightens up when the interview turns on Gartner naming Immuta as one of its “cool vendors” in the category of data science and machine learning.
