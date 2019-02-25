High value data: Privacy controls & security

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

OMB director Mick Mulvaney made headlines in the federal IT community last December when he issued a memo reinforcing the importance of high value data.

There have been many suggestions as to the most cost-effective way to accomplish this task.

Steven Touw is the co-founder & CTO at Immuta and he joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss his company’s take on precise controls for accessing high value assets.

He starts off by contrasting the difference between privacy controls and security. Touw comments that the commercial IT community is struggling with the same problem — giving people the ability to maintain data integrity while giving permission to selected individuals to analyze large data sets.

This ability may be accomplished in a traditional “homegrown” system, but when moving to the cloud the same systems may not work. For one, migrating data to cloud may impact the existing processing. Touw elucidates upon the concept of “technical debt” as it is applies to systems when it moves to the cloud.

The discussion gets rather technical when talking about “gold” versions of data; however it lightens up when the interview turns on Gartner naming Immuta as one of its “cool vendors” in the category of data science and machine learning.

