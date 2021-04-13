On Air: Off The Shelf
Prioritizing Federal Personnel: Policy Priorities for the Executive and Legislature

April 13, 2021
On FEDtalk this week, join us for a discussion on elevating the importance of human capital management. Office of Management and Budget Associate Director of Performance and Personnel Management Pam Coleman provides an introductory keynote address on the Biden Administration’s effort to strengthen human capital management in the federal government and revitalize the career federal workforce.

Following Coleman’s address, host Jason Briefel sits down with Loren DeJonge Schulman, Vice President of Research and Evaluation at the Partnership for Public Service and Terry Gerton, President and CEO of the National Academy of Public Administration.

The group discusses NAPA’s recent report on the Office of Personnel Management and the Partnership’s recent report on Transforming Human Resource in the federal sector. Through the lenses of these reports, the group discusses ways for agencies and Congress to elevate the importance of human capital to ensure the strength and efficiency of the federal workforce.

The show airs live on Friday, April 9th, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). The FLTCIP is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC (doing business as FedPoint).

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

