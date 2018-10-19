Cloud services contract obligations may increase by about 32 percent in fiscal 2018, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Government.

Obligations are on track to reach $6.5 billion in fiscal 2018, based on historical spending at this point in the fiscal year. That’s up from $4.9 billion in fiscal 2017 and would mark the eighth consecutive year of market increases.

Both the Defense Department and civilian agencies are expected to boost their cloud services spending. BGOV projects that DOD will spend about $2 billion this year, and civilian agencies will obligate $4.4 billion.

The $1.8 billion in remaining spending, with less than a month of the fiscal year left, could mean a rush to award cloud contracts and task orders before Sept. 30.

These findings are drawn from an updated cloud services market definition in BGOV’s Contracts Intelligence Tool. BGOV analysts periodically update the CIT market definitions to provide a better representation of how the federal government buys products and services by adding new keywords, removing false positives found while using the markets, and refining the definition to better meet clients’ needs. For this cloud services update, BGOV refined the definition based on client feedback and removed false positives. Clients are always welcome to provide additional recommendations.

The updated definition shows that the agencies and bureaus buying the most cloud services since fiscal 2014 include the Defense Department, Health and Human Services Department, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and Veterans Affairs Department.

Agencies spend that money mostly through indefinite-delivery or governmentwide acquisition contracts. Top contracts include Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Virtual Data Center ($500.7 million in fiscal 2017 obligations), Alliant Large Business ($346.5 million), and Schedule IT-70 ($277.6 million).