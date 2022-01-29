It’s okay to be primitive, just eat like a human

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Beer here! Just in time for the playoffs as they get real serious is really serious BEER! Chris Burns is president of Old Ox, a distribution brewery that sells canned and kegged beer across our region;

• Do you eat like a human? Maybe you think so, but probably not. Dr. Bill Schindler is the author of “Eat Like a

Human: Nourishing Foods and Ancient Ways of Cooking to Revolutionize Your Health .” He’s an archaeologist, primitive technologist and chef. He founded and directs the Eastern Shore Food Lab with a mission to preserve and revive ancestral dietary approaches to create a nourishing, ethical, and sustainable food system and, along with his wife, Christina, operates the Modern Stone Age Kitchen, which is designed to provide nourishing food using ancestral approaches maximizing safety, nutrient density and bioavailability to the community;

• You see what the COVID pandemic is doing to people’s food supplies and access – maybe some of your neighbors’. And you want to help, but how? What’s the right way? Faced with the same dilemma, Mark Bucher, a local restaurateur and all-around good guy founded the D.C. area nonprofit Feed the Fridge. Mark joins us to talk about a truly unique way of helping to feed hungry here in our area and across America.