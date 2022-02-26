Leaving on a Jet bus

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• You’ve seen those beautiful teal wine bottles. That’s Gemma di Luna (Gem of the Moon) Italian wines. Filippo Lapides, national brand ambassador, joins us for tastes and talk of Gemma di Luna pinot grigio, sparkling muscato and prosecco;

• So, what’s your food story? Everyone has one. How you were raised. What those around you said about food. The messages, happy and painful. Memories about food. All of it. Finding peace with food and your food story — and how it drives your choices — can help you say goodbye to lousy eating habits and more. Elise Museles, certified eating psychology and nutrition expert and author of “Food Story: Rewrite the Way You Eat, Think and Live,” joins us;

• What are the two greatest food cities east of the Big Muddy? D.C. and New York, yes? And how great is it to be a New Yorker or Washingtonian and able to zap to the other city for a weekend of wining and dining with some sightseeing thrown in? Chad Scarborough, founder and CEO of The Jet, the luxury motor coach offering direct service between Washington, D.C.’s Metro Center and New York City’s Hudson Yards, joins us to tell us how you now can do just that!