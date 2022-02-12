On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Foodie and the Beast

Super savor

February 12, 2022 3:12 pm
< a min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

The “Savor Bethesda” Restaurant Week takes place Thursday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, February 27, 2022. Joining us are Stephanie Coppula of the Bethesda Urban Partnership and Roberto Pietrobono and Donnie White of Alatri Bros.;

Our favorite vegan baker, Doron Petersan, is the founder of Sticky Fingers, D.C.’s premier vegan bakery in Columbia Heights. Last fall she rebranded the company, announcing a digital retail expansion offering her vegan products to ship nationwide. We check in to see how many new worlds she has conquered since;

Philip Brandes founded Bravus, North America’s first non-alcoholic craft brewery. We’ll find out why;

Chef Liz Rogers is founder and CEO of Creamalicious Ice Creams, the only Black-owned national ice cream brand. We get the inside scoop.

