Foodie and the Beast

When you see a fork in the road, eat it

February 19, 2022 1:16 pm
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Kimberly Hall and Tracy Franklin of Sip and Tipple, a membership club offering a curated shopping experience and exclusive benefits, all to help people enhance their at-home bar experience with Black-owned spirit brands in a convenient, fun, and educational manner;
• Dip Magar, co-owner of the Himalayan Wild Yak, a restaurant in Ashburn specializing in Nepalese cuisine, including yak;
• Dinesh Tadepalli, the founder of incrEDIBLE Eats, is just plain brilliant! Tired of seeing plastic eating utensils go straight into landfills, he invented completely compostable, edible plant-based spoons crafted with non-GMO wheat, corn, oats, brown rice and chickpeas;
• Lisa Steele, author of “The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook: Over 100 Fabulous Recipes to Use Eggs in Unexpected Ways.

