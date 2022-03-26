Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Chef Vic Albisu’s Taco Bamba serves food that is like a narcotic. And Taco Bamba’s beverage director,

Amin Seddiq, knows his stuff, too, creating a cocktail menu for every Taco Bamba that opens. He joins us today to mix up, pour and discuss some liquid happiness;

• The D.C. Central Kitchen is a national treasure. The organization’s CEO, Mike Curtin, an old and good friend of the show, joins us later with news about the Central Kitchen’s awesome, must-attend, star-studded, annual fundraiser, the Capital Food Fight, coming to The Anthem on the Wharf Thursday, April 7;

• Tanorria Askew is a chef, social justice activist and author of a new book, “Staples + 5,”, in which she demonstrates how to transform the most fundamental ingredients into effortlessly delicious dishes, a skill passed down from her mother and grandmother. Her mission is to share accessible recipes that are perfect for getting dinner on the table without extra trips to the store, entertaining unexpected guests without added stress and maybe even throwing together a casserole for a neighbor in need.