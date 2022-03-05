Full of Grace

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and so is a live report and cross-continental tasting from the Emerald Isle, when we’re joined by Elaine Larkin, U.K. brand manager of Grace O’Malley Whiskey and Proclamation, Ireland’s premium whiskey and spirits brands;

• Coming to Ford’s Theatre on March 19, “Grace” is a new musical from Nolan Williams, Jr. examining the rarely told history of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses. Packed with an eclectic mix of styles, including jazz, R&B, rousing up-tempos and raise the-roof ballads, the show promises to be a rousing foot-stomper, punctuated by some awesome dance numbers choreographed by Robert Barry Fleming, who joins us to talk about the show;

• The seventh annual Fairfax Restaurant Week is upon us. Starting March 7 and running through March 14, it features amazing fixed-price offerings at some of Fairfax City’s best restaurants to get you back into the swing of dining out. Kathleen Paley, chair of the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, joins us with all the details;

• At times finding a really good cocktail can be murder. Yes … murrrrr-derrr. “Mixology and Murder” is a new crime-themed cocktail book by Kierra Sondereker. Missing this interview would be a crime.